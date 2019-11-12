N5Bn Donation: Otedola Has Put Northeast Billionaires To Shame – Reno Omokri

by Temitope Alabi
Former President Goodluck Jonathan’s aide Reno Omokri has mocked all the wealthy Northern family in a new post on his IG.

Reno had taken to his page to celebrate Otedola who donated N5b to help in taking care of many Northern Children.

In his words;

“‪Femi Otedola ‬has just put the billionaires of the Northeast to shame. Where are the Indimis, the Mai Deribe family and other oil billionaires from the Northeast? Google their names and some of the first pictures you will see are of their children in private jets, marrying President’s children and displaying obscene wealth while surrounded by extreme poverty. It took a Good Samaritan stranger to do what natives of the Northeast failed to do! Shame on them and God bless the talakawa that they have refused to look after.”

