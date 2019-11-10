Nadia Buari’s Husband’s Face Finally Unveiled?

The face of Ghanaian actress Nadia Buari’s husband may have just finally surfaced online.

The actress and mom of 4 children has for many years teased her fans with her husband ensuring in all of her photos with him, she never showed his face only his back or his side view.

A new photo of Nadia and the said man believed to be her husband has now surfaced showing that he is Lebanese. The photo was shared by GhanaCelebrities.Com, showing the couple all loved up.

