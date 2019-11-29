NAFDAC Warns Nigerians On Circulation Of Expired Rice

The National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) has warned Nigerians to be on guard as there are many expired rice in the market.

According to NAFDAC, some businessmen and traders have since started revalidating expired rice and also repackaging local rice as foreign variety.

The agency while issuing the warning on Thursday said that expired and caked rice contain molds and microorganism that cause diseases which are of immense public health concern.

This warning follows a report received from the Department of State Services (DSS) by the Ogun State office of NAFDAC of ongoing food fraud at Oke-Aje market in Ijebu Ode.

It said: “On the 14th of November 2019, officers of the State office in company of men of the Nigeria Police Force proceeded to the scene of the illegal activity. On arrival, the suspected perpetrators of the food fraud instigated unnamed persons to unleash mayhem on the team of investigators.”