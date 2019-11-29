NAFDAC Warns Nigerians On Circulation Of Expired Rice

by Verity Awala

 

Exclusive :- No Pain, No Gain – Inside The Hard Life Of Lagos Hard Labourers
Alaburu Carrying Two Bags of Rice at Daleko Market, Mushin

The National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) has warned Nigerians to be on guard as there are many expired rice in the market.

According to NAFDAC, some businessmen and traders have since started revalidating expired rice and also repackaging local rice as foreign variety.

The agency while issuing the warning on Thursday said that expired and caked rice contain molds and microorganism that cause diseases which are of immense public health concern.

This warning follows a report received from the Department of State Services (DSS) by the Ogun State office of NAFDAC of ongoing food fraud at Oke-Aje market in Ijebu Ode.

Read Also: Nigerian Will Soon Be A Major Exporter Of Rice; Dangote

It said: “On the 14th of November 2019, officers of the State office in company of men of the Nigeria Police Force proceeded to the scene of the illegal activity. On arrival, the suspected perpetrators of the food fraud instigated unnamed persons to unleash mayhem on the team of investigators.”

 

Tags from the story
National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC)
0

You may also like

Today In Nigerian History: 25th February

EFCC begins move to extradite Diezani Alison-Madueke

Nigerian Lady narrates how her boyfriend got married while they were still dating

MASSOB calls for peace with Arewa Youth Group

New Minimum wage: Here’s what Nigerians are saying about the NLC strike

Ogun state governor Dapo Abiodun

Ogun State Governor Elect, Dapo Abiodun, Spotted With Vice President Yemi Osinbajo Shortly After His Declaration.(Photos)

EFCC acting Chairman, Ibrahim Magu calls for the introduction of an Anti-corruption course into University curriculum

Bakare Urges Buhari To Sack CBN Gov., Adopt Confab Report

APC condemns Enugu State Election Polls

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *