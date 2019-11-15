Naira Marley Calls Out Mompha, Labels Him ‘Yahoo Boy’ (Video)

Popular afro-music singer Naira Marley has caused a stir in his recent comment on popular socialite, Mompha.

In a recent video shared on the Internet, the singer was spotted entertaining fans and also addressed Mompha as a yahoo boy.

Mompha, who is currently under investigation and possible trial for alleged Internet fraud has had his differences with the singer in the past.

Performing in a recent show at Dubai, the singer called out Mompha and labelled him a Yahoo Boy.

Watch The Video Here: