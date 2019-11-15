Naira Marley Calls Out Mompha, Labels Him ‘Yahoo Boy’ (Video)

by Michael Isaac
Naira Marley
Singer Naira Marley

Popular afro-music singer Naira Marley has caused a stir in his recent comment on popular socialite, Mompha.

In a recent video shared on the Internet, the singer was spotted entertaining fans and also addressed Mompha as a yahoo boy.

Mompha, who is currently under investigation and possible trial for alleged Internet fraud has had his differences with the singer in the past.

READ ALSO – If You Are Looking For My Downfall, You Will Not Progress In Life – Naira Marley

Performing in a recent show at Dubai, the singer called out Mompha and labelled him a Yahoo Boy.

Watch The Video Here:

View this post on Instagram

Watch @nairamarley throw shades at Mompha here in Dubai

A post shared by TooXclusive (@tooxclusive_com) on

Tags from the story
EFCC, Mompha, Naira Marley
0

You may also like

Nollywood Actress, Stella Damascus, Shares Amazing Story Of How She Went To A School For The Blind 16 Years Ago

For Refusing To Visit A Guy At Home On First Date, Lady Gets The Insult Of Her Life (photos)

omashola slaps 'mercy bum

Omashola Rocks Venita While Reconciling With Mercy (Photos)

Kcee & Wife, Ijeoma Okonkwo Celebrate 8th Wedding Anniversary, Nigerians react

Tacha and Ike

Tacha Entertained Me Alot, I Was Sad When She Got Disqualified: Ike (VIDEO)

#BBNaija: Nina has been voted as the new head of house by her fellow housemates

Group Sues Runtown For N14m Over Failure To Perform At Carnival

Video: D’Banj Embarrassed On Tim Westwood TV For Wearing Fake Kanye West Chain

See how Nigerian man stages being beaten by soldiers then proposes to girlfriend (Watch)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *