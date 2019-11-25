Naira Marley Is Nigeria’s Biggest Artiste For 2019 – Ycee

by Temitope Alabi
Ycee, Naira Marley
Ycee, Naira Marley

Rapper Ycee is of the opinion that Naira Marley is the biggest artiste this year.

Ycee who recently released album took to his Twitter page to tweet this opinion.

Read Also: Rapper Ycee Attacks Former Label Record, Tinny Entertainment For Not Paying Him

Hope say una know say Naira Marley and the biggest Naija artiste, but based on ‘industry’ una go wan deny”.

His post has since gotten many talking with majority agreeing with the rapper on this.

Naira Marley on his part has two of this year’s biggest hit songs, ‘Soapy and Am I A Yahoo Boy.’

 

