Naira Marley Is Right, Big Booty Is Better Than Masters: Etinosa

Nollywood actress, Etinosa Idemudia has stated that she can relate to a statement by Naira Marley about how a lady having big booty is better than having a master’s degree.

According to Etinosa, many people know that the highly criticized statement by Naira Marley is correct.

The actress cum comedian expressed that a lot of Nigerians who criticised Naira Marley are hypocrites.

She went further to express that she concurs with the musician.

