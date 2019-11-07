Naira Marley Is Right, Big Booty Is Better Than Masters: Etinosa

by Olayemi Oladotun

Nollywood actress, Etinosa Idemudia has stated that she can relate to a statement by Naira Marley about how a lady having big booty is better than having a master’s degree.

Nollywood's Etinosa Idemudia
Nollywood’s Etinosa Idemudia

According to Etinosa, many people know that the highly criticized statement by Naira Marley is correct.

Also Read: A Stranger Once Bought Me Range Rover Evoque – Etinosa

The actress cum comedian expressed that a lot of Nigerians who criticised Naira Marley are hypocrites.

She went further to express that she concurs with the musician.

See her post below:

Etinosa
Etinosa’s post
Tags from the story
Etinosa, Naira Marley
0

You may also like

NAFDAC office guts fire in Abuja

Gunmen kidnap Ministry of Education Director

Police arrests woman for keeping guns for armed robbers

Shiites Leader, el-zakzaky

El-Zakzaky, Wife Set For India Trip

BREAKING !!! Ex-Minister charged for treason set to be released on trial

Court sentence Nigerian man to death for allegedly killing a woman over $1,000

Bayelsa: Fire outbreak in 12 prostitute houses

Ajayi crowther university student expelled after he was caught with 80 wraps of Indian Hemp (Photo)

17 Southern Governors set to meet in Lagos tomorrow ( Monday)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *