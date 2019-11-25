Naira Marley Is The Biggest Nigerian Artiste: Ycee

Popular Nigerian rapper, Oludemilade Martin Alejo, also known as ‘Ycee‘ has declared Nairamarley as they biggest artiste in Nigeria.

The indigenous rapper added that people would want to deny the fact.

Ycee made this known via his official Twitter handle on Sunday, 24th November.

Read Also: Ycee Laments, Says Naira Marley’s New ‘Legwork’ Is Too Hard For Him To Learn

Ycee became popular after releasing his debut album ‘Omo Alhaji.’

See what Ycee tweeted below;

“Hope say una know say Naira Marley na the biggest Naija artiste, but based on ‘industry’ una go wan deny”.