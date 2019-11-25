Naira Marley Is The Biggest Nigerian Artiste: Ycee

by Eyitemi Majeed
controversial singer, Nairamarly and Ycee
controversial singer, Nairamarly and Ycee

Popular Nigerian rapper, Oludemilade Martin Alejo, also known as ‘Ycee‘ has declared Nairamarley as they biggest artiste in Nigeria.

The indigenous rapper added that people would want to deny the fact.

Ycee made this known via his official Twitter handle on Sunday, 24th November.

Read Also: Ycee Laments, Says Naira Marley’s New ‘Legwork’ Is Too Hard For Him To Learn

Ycee became popular after releasing his debut album ‘Omo Alhaji.’

See what Ycee tweeted below;

“Hope say una know say Naira Marley na the biggest Naija artiste, but based on ‘industry’ una go wan deny”.

Tags from the story
Naira Marley, ycee
0

You may also like

Ministerial List: Nigerians Reacts To Buhari’s Ministerial Nominees

Fans Notice Something Else As Cristiano Ronaldo Models In His Underwear (Photos)

Davido’s baby mamas unite at his sister’s baby shower in Atlanta

Aboki Ice Prince Zamani in the Big Brother House

MUST READ: 7 Things You Should Know About OMOTOLA

“My Bride, Mrs W”: Banky W Gushes On Adesua, Shares More Stunning Photos

Davido and his girlfriend, Chioma in Barbados for new music video shoot

[Video]: Simi re-dos #Fvckyouchallenge over tribal marks controversies

Nollywood movies can gross up to $50 Million in the Chinese Box Office – Justin Zhang

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *