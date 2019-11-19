Naira Marley Rains Curses On A Fan Who Said He Will Not Sell Out His Tickets

Naira Marley is not one to be toyed with and he has made this known via the way he responded to a troll.

The Twitter user had taken to his page to tweet that he doubts the ‘\Soapy’ crooner will sell out his show billed to take place at Eko Hotel ina few weeks.

Wasting no time, Marley replied the roll saying he will not witness the event before going on to reveal that he is almost done selling out tickets for the show.

See the exchange below;