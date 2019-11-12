Naira Marley Releases His Sex Tape

by Temitope Alabi
Naira Marley
Singer Naira Marley

Nigerian rapper, Naira Marley has again caused some sort of commotion online after he took to his page to announce that he will be releasing his sex tape.

The SOAPY crooner had first tweeted that;

“Can I feature u in my sex tape?,” then he went on to tweet; ‘ Releasing my sex tape 7pm tonight.’

Not long after he tweeted this, Naira released the sex tape.

See below;

Naira Marley
Naira Marley

Naira Marley was arrested a couple of months ago over his alleged involvement in cybercrime.

The rapper was arrested alongside Zlatan Ibile, who on his part, was released not long after they were picked up.

