Naira Marley Reportedly Buys New Bentley Worth N70 Million (Video)

Popular Nigerian rapper, Naira Marley has bought himself a new whip worth N70 million.

According to the rapper’s friends, the rapper snagged himself a Bentley.

This is coming after he bought himself a Porsche few weeks ago.

Naira Marley is one of the few artistes in the Nigerian music industry that acquired expensive exotic cars in just a short period of time in the game.

The rapper has enjoyed a tremendous year in the music industry and he is set to round off the year with a Marlian fest in December.

Watch the video below: