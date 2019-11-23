Naira Marley Reportedly Buys New Bentley Worth N70 Million (Video)

by Olayemi Oladotun

Popular Nigerian rapper, Naira Marley has bought himself a new whip worth N70 million.

Naira Marley
Naira Marley

According to the rapper’s friends, the rapper snagged himself a Bentley.

This is coming after he bought himself a Porsche few weeks ago.

Naira Marley is one of the few artistes in the Nigerian music industry that acquired expensive exotic cars in just a short period of time in the game.

The rapper has enjoyed a tremendous year in the music industry and he is set to round off the year with a Marlian fest in December.

Watch the video below:

