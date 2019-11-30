Naira Marley Set To Drop 6 Track EP In December

Nigerian rapper, Naira Marley has announced that he will be dropping his EP in a couple of weeks.

The ‘SOAPY’ crooner took to his twitter account tweeting that the EP has 6 tracks on it and will drop this December.

In his words;”

Me??? Naira Marley?? Can u imagine?? 6tracks on one EP LOL. 6 fuckingggggg bangersssssss bruvvvvvv..anyways.Marlians let’s pick a date in December.”

Naira Marley has been on a steady rise since the middle of the year following his arrest over alleged involvement in online fraud.