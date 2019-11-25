Naira Marley Set To Drop An EP

Nigerian rapper Naira Marley has taken to social media to announce that he plans on dropping an EP soon.

According to Marley, it will be a 5/6 track EP and needs one of his fans to name it, adding a N100k prize to the tweet.

In his words; ‘I’m dropping 5/6 tracks EP. Can one Marlian name my EP, I will give u 100k.’

This is coming hours after Ycee took to his Twitter page to declare the rapper artiste of teh year.