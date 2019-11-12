Naira Marley Shares His Sex Tape

by Valerie Oke
Controversial Nigerian singer, Afeez Fashola, popularly known as ‘Nairamarley‘ is one who knows how to stay trending on social media.

The singer while taking to his Twitter handle on Monday, 11th November, shared a photo he captioned: ; here’s my sex tape.’

However, while fans were expecting to see some grump bumpy on a woman, a sellotape which had sex written on it was seen. Isn’t it a sex tape???

What he tweeted below:

