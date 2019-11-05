Naira Marley Shut Down Abuja With New Legwork Dance (Video)

Afro music star, Naira Marley has given his fans in Abuja a taste of his new legwork dance.

It was at the ‘Starboy Fest’ that the controversial artiste shared the dance moves to over thousands of audience.

The artiste, who is also known for his many controversial comments and actions, had earlier hinted that the ‘legwork Dance’ is bigger than the Headies awards which he snubbed.

In this new video, the artist has given his Abuja fans a first-hand view of the dance moves.

Watch The Video Here: