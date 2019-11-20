Nasarawa First Lady Struggles To Read Her Prepared Speech In English

by Temitope Alabi
Nasarawa first lady
Nasarawa first lady

A video of Nasarawa State First Lady Hajiya Silifa has surfaced online, the video showed the first lady struggling to read her speech which was written in English.

Hajiya Silifa was at the flag-off of an MMC project in the state her husband governs and was to read a speech at the event but found it rather difficult.

Read Also: Teenager Stabs Step-Mother To Death In Nasarawa

The video saw Hajiya Silifa struggling to pronounce some English words embedded in the speech she read and had some point gave out the papers to her aide to assist her.

Here is the viral video below;

Tags from the story
Hajiya Silifa
0

You may also like

Popular OAP, Toke Makinwa, Slams Both Atiku And Buhari For Boycotting Presidential Debate

Korra and Justin

Korra Obidi Shares Picture Of Her Breast Feeding Her Daughter

You can’t force him to wear his uniform- Falana tells Senate

Funke Akindele and JJC Skillz

See what Funke Akindele Will Look Like When She Is Old

Here’s are the reasons, why some Nigerian youths want Oby Ezekwesili for president

Actress Uzo Simkpa loses her father, weeks after asking for blood from fans 

Nigerian Newspaper Headlines Today: 26th August

Young Man Hangs Himself Inside Forest After Smoking Marijuana In Enugu

#TECNOCAMONX: THE FANTASTIC JOURNEY IN UNVEILING THE NEWEST SMARTPHONE SENSATION.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *