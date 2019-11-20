Nasarawa First Lady Struggles To Read Her Prepared Speech In English

A video of Nasarawa State First Lady Hajiya Silifa has surfaced online, the video showed the first lady struggling to read her speech which was written in English.

Hajiya Silifa was at the flag-off of an MMC project in the state her husband governs and was to read a speech at the event but found it rather difficult.

Read Also: Teenager Stabs Step-Mother To Death In Nasarawa

The video saw Hajiya Silifa struggling to pronounce some English words embedded in the speech she read and had some point gave out the papers to her aide to assist her.

Here is the viral video below;