Neither Of Us Loved Each Other – Nina Speaks On Her Relationship With Miracle

by Temitope Alabi
Miracle and Nina
Ex-Big Brother Naija housemate, Nina has opened up on her relationship with fellow ex-BBNaija housemate and winner, Miracle.

The pair who partook in the ‘Double Wahala’ edition of the reality show had an affair while in the house.

Taking to her Twitter page on Saturday, Nina shared her thought about her relationship with Miracle and answered the question of if she was hurt by their breakup, asked by a follower.

Answering this, Nina said, ‘neither of us loved each other’.

See exchange below;

