Never Call Anyone Your Honey Until You Have Tested Them With Your Money: Reno Omokri

by Eyitemi Majeed
Reno Omokri
Reno Omokri

Reno Omokri, a popular social media commentator, has opined that it is wrong to call anyone your honey until you have tested such person with your money first.

Speaking via his Twitter handle, he further explained that infatuation could cloud one’s senses of judgment until such person has been tested with monetary dealings and their character is known.

Read Also: Bank Alerts Can Lower High Blood Pressure: Reno Omokri

“Never call anyone your HONEY unless you have tested them with MONEY. INFATUATION clouds your judgment, but the fact remains that until you have had MONEY dealings with someone, you don’t really know their character.”

Tags from the story
Reno Omokri
0

You may also like

Africa Magic: Gambian President Claims to Have Secret Concoction than Can Cure HIV/AIDS

Police arrests female robber who tried to rob a bank with a gun and a knife

EFCC recovers N227m in Kaduna

Boko Haram

Just In: Boko Haram attacks village in Adamawa

“We are always great at pointing out our issues” – Banky W reacts to PMB’s speech that Nigerian youths are lazy

Shocking !!! Lady cries out after she bought Groundnut oil mixed with Engine oil

Court charges four journalists for extortion

FG Earmarks N9.8bn To Fight Polio, Set To Immunize 56 million Chilldren

You Cant Probe How I Spent Bailout Funds, Fayose Tells Senate

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *