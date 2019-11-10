Never Call Anyone Your Honey Until You Have Tested Them With Your Money: Reno Omokri

Reno Omokri, a popular social media commentator, has opined that it is wrong to call anyone your honey until you have tested such person with your money first.

Speaking via his Twitter handle, he further explained that infatuation could cloud one’s senses of judgment until such person has been tested with monetary dealings and their character is known.

Read Also: Bank Alerts Can Lower High Blood Pressure: Reno Omokri

“Never call anyone your HONEY unless you have tested them with MONEY. INFATUATION clouds your judgment, but the fact remains that until you have had MONEY dealings with someone, you don’t really know their character.”