‘Never Open Legs For Pigs’ – BBNaija’s Gifty Warns Ladies

Former BBNaija’s housemate Gifty Powers has sent a note of warning to Nigerian ladies who are desperate to have celebrity baby daddies.

Especially addressing celebrities who have become baby mamas to some top politicians and celebrities alike, Gifty warns about the whole idea of it.

She hinted that, she desperately wouldn’t mind claiming to have a child for former US president Barack Obama but in the end, it’s not worth it.

Sharing this on her Instagram story, the former housemate wrote: “So ladies, be careful who you open your legs for…”

See Her Post Here: