‘Never Open Legs For Pigs’ – BBNaija’s Gifty Warns Ladies

by Michael Isaac
Ex-BBNaija Housemate Gifty
Ex-BBNaija Housemate Gifty

Former BBNaija’s housemate Gifty Powers has sent a note of warning to Nigerian ladies who are desperate to have celebrity baby daddies.

Especially addressing celebrities who have become baby mamas to some top politicians and celebrities alike, Gifty warns about the whole idea of it.

She hinted that, she desperately wouldn’t mind claiming to have a child for former US president Barack Obama but in the end, it’s not worth it.

READ ALSO – Gifty Powers Finally Reveals The Father Of Her Child

Sharing this on her Instagram story, the former housemate wrote: “So ladies, be careful who you open your legs for…”

See Her Post Here:

BBNaija’s Gifty
Gifty’s Post
Tags from the story
Gifty Powers
0

You may also like

Woman gives birth to weird set of twins; a baby girl and a python

Bride disowns family and cancels her wedding 4 days before; her reason will shock readers

AFCON Qualifiers: Super Eagles Of Nigeria Secure Top Spot Finish

Alex Iwobi

Russia 2018: Nigerians react to Iwobi not starting against Iceland

“I can travel from Lagos to Sokoto for d-ck” – Nigerian Lady reveals

Atiku, Saraki, Fani Kayode react, as Kwankwaso is denied using Eagles Square for presidential declaration

Nigerian Women Now Leading In Pools Betting (Photos)

Nigerian Army Gives N3,000 Each To Recently Released Terror Suspects

Sleeping With 27 Men Has Cost Me Huge Deals – Kenyan Media Personality

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *