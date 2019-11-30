Newcastle Deny Mancity Victory At Death

by Eyitemi Majeed
Manchester City striker, Sergio Aguero
Manchester City would be left counting their loss after Newcastle denied them victory at the death.

The English Champions had taken a first-half lead through Englishman, Raheem Sterling, only for Newcastle to level up midway into the first half.

The second half started with the Toons parking the bus and expecting to catch the defending champions on the break before Belgian, Kevin De Bryune, restore their lead in the 82nd minute.

However, Newcastle had other ideas as Englishman, Jojo Shelvey, popped up to ensure a share of the spoil .

