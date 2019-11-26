Nigeria Needs Donald Trump To Fight Boko Haram: Fani Kayode

by Olayemi Oladotun

Former minister of aviation, Femi Fani-Kayode has raised concerns over the continued activities of terrorist group, Boko Haram and Fulani militias in the country.

Femi Fani kayode
Femi Fani Kayode

The former minister alleged that the terrorist group been supported by foreign countries such as Turkey, Qatar and Saudia Arabia.

Also Read: Social Media And Hate Speech Bills Are Biggest Threats To Democracy: Fani-Kayode

The former minister expressed that what is unfolding in NNigeria led by these groups is alarming and frightening.

Hence, he pointed out that to defeat the terrorist group, there is need for the United States president, Donald Trump and ally, Israel to help Nigeria secure victory.

See his post below:

