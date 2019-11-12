Nigerian Artiste, Tekno Thanks God For Helping Him Quit Weed Addiction (Video)

by Michael Isaac
Tekno
Nigerian Singer Tekno

Popular Nigerian singer and music producer, Tekno has shared a video of himself saying a prayer of thanksgiving to God.

The artiste, who had earlier stated his dependency on weed to be productive, has come out to say that he doesn’t need it anymore.

Taking to Instagram, the artiste shared the video as he also expressed his gratitude.

According to him, he is grateful for receiving the grace to be in control.

He, however still hinted that he smokes, but doesn’t necessarily need to as he only smokes when he wants to.

Watch The Video Here:

 

