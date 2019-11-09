Nigerian Brand Influencer Arrested For Drug Possession In Cyprus

Nigerian brand Influencer Uduakabasi Emmanuel has been arrested for drug possession in Cyprus where she is also a student.

Uduakabasi popular know as ‘Uduak Is Bae’, who appeared in court today, was arrested on Wednesday.

She was arrested after the police and their narcotics team found 3 parcels of drugs in her apartment during a raid.

After her arraignment, she was granted bail of 5,000 TL (about N320k) because she is a student.

However, she is also expected to report at the police station twice in a week as her trial continues.

See Photos Here: