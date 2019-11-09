Nigerian Brand Influencer Arrested For Drug Possession In Cyprus

by Michael Isaac
Uduakabasi Emmanuel
Nigerian Brand Influencer Uduakabasi Emmanuel

Nigerian brand Influencer Uduakabasi Emmanuel has been arrested for drug possession in Cyprus where she is also a student.

Uduakabasi popular know as ‘Uduak Is Bae’, who appeared in court today, was arrested on Wednesday.

She was arrested after the police and their narcotics team found 3 parcels of drugs in her apartment during a raid.

After her arraignment, she was granted bail of 5,000 TL (about N320k) because she is a student.

However, she is also expected to report at the police station twice in a week as her trial continues.

See Photos Here:

Uduakabasi Emmanuel
Nigerian Brand Influencer Arrested For Drug Possession
