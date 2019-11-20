Nigerian Celebrities Celebrate As Burna Boy Gets Grammy Nomination

Nigerian celebrities can’t keep calm as they have since taken to Twitter to celebrate their colleague, Burna Boy over his last feat.

Burna Boy has just been nominated for the 62nd annual Grammys Award for Best World Music Album with his album, ‘African Giant’ to the delight Nigerians and Africans all over.

Read Also: Burna Boy Nominated For 2020 Grammy Awards

Celebrities like Adekunle Gold, Teni, Banky W, Adesua Etomi- Wellington, Ayodeji Balogun Aka Wizkid and many more have taken to the microblogging platform to congratulate one of their own.

See reactions below

The people that abused you, will stand up and clap when you're succeeding. Just do you.#Burnaboy — Adesua Etomi-Wellington (@AdesuaEtomiW) November 20, 2019

Congrats @burnaboy on the Grammy Nom…… — EHIZOJIE (@SpecialSlim) November 20, 2019

https://twitter.com/iamseyishay/status/1197168944571977730?s=19

This is a special moment for every African!!! Congratulations @burnaboy once again on your Grammy Nomination! YOU WILL WIN — OBA ORIN (@TeniEntertainer) November 20, 2019

@burnaboy congratulations 🎉 we go they wound them like that ! — #ZLATAN19 (@Zlatan_Ibile) November 20, 2019

This Is Big! For Everyone Of Us! For Nigerian Music! For Africa! — PERUZZI (@Peruzzi_VIBES) November 20, 2019

Our African Giant has been nominated for a GRAMMY!!!!!! Congratulations to @burnaboy, his Mom and the entire team. AMAZING, and well deserved. Anything is possible with a little bit of faith and a lot of hard work. So so sooo happy for him.

🙌🏽🙌🏽🙌🏽👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽 pic.twitter.com/yPdSpY7or7 — Banky Wellington (@BankyW) November 20, 2019

King Burna!! @burnaboy ! 🏆🏆🏆❤️ congratulations blood! You deserve everything and more! From time G. — Wizkid (@wizkidayo) November 20, 2019