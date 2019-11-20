Nigerian Celebrities Celebrate As Burna Boy Gets Grammy Nomination

by Verity Awala

 

Grammy 2020 Nomination List
The Grammy Awards Nomination

Nigerian celebrities can’t keep calm as they have since taken to Twitter to celebrate their colleague, Burna Boy over his last feat.

Burna Boy has just been nominated for the 62nd annual Grammys Award for Best World Music Album with his album, ‘African Giant’ to the delight Nigerians and Africans all over.

Celebrities like Adekunle Gold, Teni, Banky W, Adesua Etomi- Wellington, Ayodeji Balogun Aka Wizkid and many more have taken to the microblogging platform to congratulate one of their own.

See reactions below

https://twitter.com/iamseyishay/status/1197168944571977730?s=19

 

 

