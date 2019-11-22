Nigerian Celebrities Raise Their Voices Against Social Media Bill

by Valerie Oke

The controversial social media bill has passed the second reading at Nigeria’s upper legislative chamber and Nigerians have continued to kick against it.

According to many Nigerians, the bill, if passed into law, will gag free speech and cancel the participation of the people in governance and for this, shouldn’t be allowed to scale through.

Many Nigerian entertainers are not sitting on the fence on this one, as they have raised their voices against the actualisation of the bill.

Celebrities like Simi, Korede Bello, Ebuka Obi-Uchendu, Nse Ikpe-Etim, Adesua Etomi-Wellington, among others have joined voices with ordinary Nigerians and spoken up against the ‘worrisome’ bill.

See some comments below

