Nigerian Celebrities Raise Their Voices Against Social Media Bill

The controversial social media bill has passed the second reading at Nigeria’s upper legislative chamber and Nigerians have continued to kick against it.

According to many Nigerians, the bill, if passed into law, will gag free speech and cancel the participation of the people in governance and for this, shouldn’t be allowed to scale through.

Many Nigerian entertainers are not sitting on the fence on this one, as they have raised their voices against the actualisation of the bill.

Celebrities like Simi, Korede Bello, Ebuka Obi-Uchendu, Nse Ikpe-Etim, Adesua Etomi-Wellington, among others have joined voices with ordinary Nigerians and spoken up against the ‘worrisome’ bill.

See some comments below

NIGERIANS, OUR REAL ENEMIES ARE THE POLITICAL CLASS. THE LEGISLATURE ESPECIALLY! THIS BILL MUST NOT SEE THE LIGHT OF DAY. OR ELSE WE BECOME SLAVES TO DESPOTS IN AGBADA AND SUITS. #SayNoToSocialMediaBill — DJINEE (@DJINEE) November 22, 2019

The only place our voice is being heard should not be taken away from us. #SayNoToSocialMediaBill — Nse Ikpe-Etim (@NseIkpeEtim) November 22, 2019

our voice is our power and they know this. Infringing on our constitutional right to freedom of expression is an attempt to render us powerlesS

#SayNoToSocialMediaBill — Korede Belloved (@koredebello) November 22, 2019