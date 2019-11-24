Nigerian Couple Welcomes Quintuplets After 16 Years Of Marriage

A Nigerian couple have welcomed a set of quintuplets, three boys and two girls, 16 years after they tied the knot.

Mr and Mrs Egenti, according to reports,were childless after tying the knot in 2003.

The couple tried several medical options, including IVF, all to no avail.

Read Also: Woman Gives Birth To Quintuplets In Anambra State

Things took a turn for good 16 years later when Mrs Egenti took in and welcomed her babies at the National Hospital Abuja.

Speaking from her hospital bed, 44-year-old Mrs Susan Egenti, a trader in Abuja, said:

“I have been married since 2003 with no children, not even to get pregnant and have a miscarriage. Every time we attend a child dedication either in our church or elsewhere, I always come home crying, praying for the day God will have mercy on me and grant me the fruit of the womb”.