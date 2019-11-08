Nigerian Entrepreneur And Politician Shares Love Story And Journey (Photo)

by Michael Isaac

A Benin-based entrepreneur has taken to social media to share his love story and journey so far with his wife.

The man identified as Etek, took to Instagram to share a photo from his marriage and also penning down sweet words with it.

According to him, his bride had earlier been ridiculed for choosing to settle down with him as a wife.

He also pointed out that he had been an ‘okirika seller’ and many people never believed in him.

Etek also hinted that he received some support from his friend before he was even able to marry his bride, Etek’s story is one of both hope and courage.

See The Post here:

Nigerian Entrepreneur and Politician
Etek’s Throwback Love Story
