Nigerian Football Star, Sani Emmanuel, Reveals Why He Hasn’t Been Able To Continue Playing

Nigerian football prodigy, Sani Emmanuel, has finally revealed the reason why he hasn’t played football in a long time.

Taking to his Instagram page, he shared that a terrible injury ‘Achilles Tendonitis’ he picked up during training has prevented him from stepping on the football pitch in such a long time.

The talented attacker was signed to Lazio alongside fellow Nigerian, Ogenyi Onazi, after his impressive showing at the FIFA U-17 World cup tournament which held in Nigeria in 2009 where he was voted the most valuable player(MVP) of the tournament.

He wrote: