Nigerian Football Star, Sani Emmanuel, Reveals Why He Hasn’t Been Able To Continue Playing

by Valerie Oke
Nigerian football player, Sanni Emmanuel
Nigerian football player, Sanni Emmanuel

Nigerian football prodigy, Sani Emmanuel, has finally revealed the reason why he hasn’t played football in a long time.

Taking to his Instagram page, he shared that a terrible injury ‘Achilles Tendonitis’ he picked up during training has prevented him from stepping on the football pitch in such a long time.

The talented attacker was signed to Lazio alongside fellow Nigerian, Ogenyi Onazi, after his impressive showing at the FIFA U-17 World cup tournament which held in Nigeria in 2009 where he was voted the most valuable player(MVP) of the tournament.

He wrote:

0

