Nigerian Footballer, Emmanuel Adebayor Confirms Breakup With Namibian Girlfriend

by Michael Isaac
Emmanuel Adebayor
Nigerian Footballer Emmanuel Adebayor

Popular Nigerian footballer Emmanuel Adebayor has confirmed the breakup with his Namibian girlfriend.

The star player who had been rumoured to have broken up with the former Big Brother Africa winner, Dillish Matthews, have now confirmed it on Instagram as they both unfollowed each other.

Following a question asked by a fan who inquired if the player would be gracing Namibians with a visit, Adebayor let the cat out of the bag by saying: “I have nothing to do there anymore.”

READ ALSO – Dillish Matthews Puts Social Media Troll In His Place Over Boyfriend Emmanuel Adebayor

A look at his following list also shows that he is no longer following the reality TV star.

See Photo Here:

Emmanuel Adebayor
Adebayor Confirms Breakup Rumors
Tags from the story
Dillish Matthews, Emmanuel Adebayor
0

You may also like

Enough Is Enough: Osun People Rally Against Aregbesola Today

Fayemi To Sustain N5,000 Monthly Stipend To Elderly In Ekiti

There Is No Nigerian Leader Who Has Not Consulted Marabouts, Prophets, Engaged In Animal Sacrifices – Soyinka

Boko Haram: Security Agencies Need The Support Of Well-Meaning Nigerians To Succeed – CAN

Wole Soyinka

You Are Nigeria’s Pride And A Beacon To Africa — Atiku Hails Soyinka At 85

CBN Pegs New Deposit Limit For Account Holders

Is Goodluck On the Brink of Luck Again?

NOA Organises National Youth Summit In Abuja

Akunyili, Two others Get One Week Ultimatum to Return Vehicles Used during Public Service

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *