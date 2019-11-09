Nigerian Footballer, Emmanuel Adebayor Confirms Breakup With Namibian Girlfriend

Popular Nigerian footballer Emmanuel Adebayor has confirmed the breakup with his Namibian girlfriend.

The star player who had been rumoured to have broken up with the former Big Brother Africa winner, Dillish Matthews, have now confirmed it on Instagram as they both unfollowed each other.

Following a question asked by a fan who inquired if the player would be gracing Namibians with a visit, Adebayor let the cat out of the bag by saying: “I have nothing to do there anymore.”

A look at his following list also shows that he is no longer following the reality TV star.

See Photo Here: