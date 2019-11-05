Nigerian Gay, Bisi Alimi Celebrates Third Marriage Anniversary With Husband (Photo)

Gay rights advocate, Bisi Alimi and his husband, Anthony Davis are celebrating their third wedding anniversary.

Taking to his social media, the gay rights advocate shared a photo of himself and his husband while also penning down how he felt for their celebration.

The happy couple wrote: “Three years we said: “I Do”. If I have to do it again I will do it with you. I am happy to have you in my life @ajd_3030 and words can’t express the joy you bring. Here is to the next three years and more.”

See His Post Here: