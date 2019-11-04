Nigerian Gay, Bisi Alimi Shares New Photos On Instagram

Nigerian gay rights activist, Bisi Alimi has many swooning with envy over his latest Instagram photo.

Alimi donned a mini gown, a crown and high knee boot for his super fly photo which he captioned;

My name is B I S I – A L I M I and I boot to win!!!

Stylist- @laurelmaris_ 📸- @cliff_views

#bisialimi #boots #lagos #fashion #instagay #style #crown #model #androgynousfashion

This is coming days after Mr Alimi dragged Kemi Olunloyo, saying she is becoming dangerous to women.