Nigerian Gay, Bisi Alimi Shares New Photos On Instagram

by Temitope Alabi
Nigerian gay rights activist, Bisi Alimi has many swooning with envy over his latest Instagram photo.

Alimi donned a mini gown, a crown and high knee boot for his super fly photo which he captioned;

My name is B I S I – A L I M I and I boot to win!!!
Stylist- @laurelmaris_ 📸- @cliff_views
Shoot on location in Lagos. ——————————————————

#bisialimi #boots #lagos #fashion #instagay #style #crown #model #androgynousfashion

This is coming days after Mr Alimi dragged Kemi Olunloyo, saying she is becoming dangerous to women.

0

