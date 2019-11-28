Nigerian Lady In Bleaching Subtance Video Claps Back At Her Haters

by Temitope Alabi
Bleaching lady
Bleaching lady

The Nigerian lady who made news a few days ago after a video of her bleaching her skin at a skin peeling facility has come out to send a message to all her critics.

Recall Information Nigeria shared a video of her having her skin peeled while kneeling inside a tub with some chemical substance.

Firing back at her ‘haters’ in a new video, the Nigerian lady blasted everyone who slammed her for deciding to bleach her skin and included people who sell bleaching products that also came for her.

See her video below;

