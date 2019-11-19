Nigerian Lady Makes Shocking Revelation About Man Who Tried To Kill Her

by Michael Isaac

A Nigerian lady has made a shocking revelation about the man who attacked her some years ago.

Taking to Facebook, she shared some post that revealed that nothing has been done to apprehend the young man.

The lady, identified as Precious Amarachi Ugo, shared that the man slit her throat and left her to die.

In her post, she cried out that the man was still walking free.

She also pointed out that he is a danger to society as she also warmed ladies in her post.

See Photos Here:

Nigerian Lady
Amarachi Warns Ladies
Nigerian Lady
Post From Facebook
Nigerian Lady
Graphic Photo From The Assault
Nigerian Lady
Post From Facebook
Nigerian Lady
The suspect
Tags from the story
Precious Amarachi Ugo
