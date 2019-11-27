Nigerian Lady Narrates How Her Dad Intentionally Machete His Daughter

by Michael Isaac

A Nigerian lady has shared on the Internet how her father intentionally cut his own daughter with a cutlass.

Narrating the story, she had described the man as a retired military man and a very strict father.

She also hinted that his training towards them was that of fear and all he did was to make them better persons.

READ ALSO – Man Machetes His Brother For Having Secret Affair With His Wife

The lady also pointed out that she also had her own share of his strict parenting.

Reacting to her story, many wondered if it was a case of mental illness or plain wickedness.

See Her Post Here:

Nigerian Lady
The Lady’s Post
Nigerian Lady
Some Reactions
Tags from the story
Nigerian lady
0

You may also like

Photo: Archbishop Of Abuja Joins Muslim Breaking Fast At Mosque

Shedrack

Man Caught Trying To Have Sex With His Friend’s Wife (VIDEO)

Buhari Not A Religious Bigot – Sambo

Bike rider electrocuted in Benue state

Akeredolu Sworn In As 7th Ondo State Governor

Some of Buhari’s political associates are nothing but ‘Ali Baba and 40 thieves’ – Bakare

2,500 Ex-Biafran Soldiers, 64 Ex-Rangers Players Get N62.2m From Anambra Governor

Lagos To Seal Houses Without Standard Toilets

Photos From The Scene Of The Explosion In Lagos

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *