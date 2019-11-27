Nigerian Lady Narrates How Her Dad Intentionally Machete His Daughter

A Nigerian lady has shared on the Internet how her father intentionally cut his own daughter with a cutlass.

Narrating the story, she had described the man as a retired military man and a very strict father.

She also hinted that his training towards them was that of fear and all he did was to make them better persons.

READ ALSO – Man Machetes His Brother For Having Secret Affair With His Wife

The lady also pointed out that she also had her own share of his strict parenting.

Reacting to her story, many wondered if it was a case of mental illness or plain wickedness.

See Her Post Here: