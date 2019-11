A Nigerian lady has shared a sad story of how she was abused by her own father at the tender age of eight.

Taking to Instagram, she shared her story and how it has affected her till date.

The lady who was identified as a dancer shared how she wasn’t even able to talk to her mother about it, at the time.

Narrating her story, she also mentioned that she was raped by another boy from her school.

