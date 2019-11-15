Nigerian Lady Showers Praises On Her Sugar Daddy; Slams ‘Broke Boys’

by Valerie Oke
The Twitter user, Etinosa Vivian
A Twitter user, @Etinosa Vivian, has taken to the microblogging platform to appreciate the impact of Sugar Daddy in her life.

According to the Etinosa, the man usually shower gifts on her at the slightest opportunity, but he doesn’t really last in bed.

“I’m not gonna lie, the first time I left Nigeria was through sugar daddy. When he met me, his pick up line was legit “will you travel with me to Dubai?” And I couldn’t say no to such 😂. He was a 2mins man and spent millions on me. But you see those useless slim broke boys….”

