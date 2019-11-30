Nigerian Men Don’t Cheat, Says Teni

by Eyitemi Majeed
Teni Apata
Teni Apata

Award-winning Nigerian singer, Teniola Apata, simply known as Teni definitely knows how to get attention to herself.

Taking to her official Twitter handle, the talented singer stated that Nigerian men don’t cheat on the partners and this has got people talking on the micro-blogging platform.

Teni became a household name across Nigeria after her hit single ‘Case’ became a national anthem across the country.

Read Also: Burna Boy Is Not Apologizing To Anyone’ – Teni Blasts South African Lady (Photo)

The sonorous voiced singer is also currently promoting her latest musical album ‘The Billionaire.’

She wrote:

Nigerians men don’t cheat

Tags from the story
Teniola Apata
0

You may also like

LASG set to demolish buildings erected on drainage channels

‘I Do Not Do Fraud’ – Dammy Krane Speaks After His Arrest In Miami [Video]

Chelsea Fans Single Out Kante After Defeating Bournemouth-See What They Are Saying

Japanese Princess Ayako gives up her royal status to marry a commoner (Photos)

Nigerian Newspaper Healines Today: 25th April, 2019

Nigerian Newspaper Headlines Today: 19th August

No more fuel scarcity – NNPC director

I never said Nigeria won’t recover for 10years, if Atiku rules for just a day – Okupe

Why We Agreed to Suspend Strike, and What We Will Do If Betrayed – ASUU Releases Statement

Kaduna Airport – 4300 flights cancelled

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *