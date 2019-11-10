Nigerian Newspaper Headlines Today: 10th November 2019

Aishatu Mohammed, the wife of Bauchi Governor, Bala Mohammed, revealed on Saturday that she had no formal education when she married her husband.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), reports that Mohammed said this in Bauchi at the occasion of the “Naija Youth Talk”, Organised by the Bauchi Field Office of the United Nations Children Fund (UNICEF).

An Appeal Court sitting in Calabar, Cross River State, has ordered a rerun election in Akwa Ibom north-west senatorial district.

Godswill Akpabio, a former governor of the state had contested alongside Chris Ekpeyong, a former deputy governor of the state, in February. The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) had declared Ekpeyong of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), winner of the election.

Foremost Nigerian lawyer, Femi Falana (SAN), had accused President Muhammadu Buhari of working towards a third term agenda. This comes weeks after a pro-Buhari group called for an extension of the President’s tenure beyond the constitutional limit of 2023 but the presidency absolved itself from any of it.According to Buhari, he would retire at the end of his second term in office and return to his hometown in Katsina state, Daura.

However, while speaking to reporters on Friday, Falana urged Nigerians not to hold the denial as anything, saying all moves by the President and his men point to tenure elongation ambition.

The Yoruba Council of Elders has advised Vice President Yemi Osinbajo not to resign his position because of the alleged rift between him and a cabal in Muhammadu Buhari’s Presidency.

Dr Kunle Olajide, the group said, “We know like other Nigerians that there are enough signs that some people are working against Osinbajo but who the people are, I don’t know

Melaye has warned the Governors of Ekiti and Jigawa states, Kayode Fayemi and Mohammed Abubakar to keep off Kogi State ahead of the gubernatorial election.

The people of Kogi State are set to elect a new governor on the 16th of November, 2019. Dino Melaye alleged that the chief security officer and security advisers of Governor Fayemi are waiting to be jailed following their actions in Kogi state.

Kingsley Moghalu, a former presidential candidate of the Young Progressives Party, YPP, has said that the country suffers many ills but tribalism ails Nigeria the most.

Moghalu, who was speaking via a tweet on his Twitter handle on Saturday, attributed many ills to what hinder Nigeria’s progress and development

Ohanaeze Ndigbo Youth Council Worldwide, has urged Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, to resign his office following rift allegations between him and President Muhammadu Buhari.

In a statement signed by Okechukwu Isiguzoro, President General and Okwu Nnabuike, Secretary General, Ohanaeze Ndigbo posted that although Osinbajo is a good man but would likely not succeed Buhari come 2023.

Senator Dino Melaye of the Peoples Democratic Party(PDP) has alleged that a meeting was held at the residence of Adams Oshiomhole and it was pronounced that he must be prevented from returning to the senate at all cost.

Speaking via his Twitter handle, he said the meeting was chaired by the governor of Jigawa state and also had in attendant, Kogi state APC chairman.