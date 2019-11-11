Nigerian Newspaper Headlines Today: 11th November 2019

These are our newspaper headlines today; Monday, 11th November.

Aishatu Mohammed, wife of Bauchi Governor, Bala Mohammed, revealed on Saturday that she had no formal education when she married her husband. The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), reports that Mohammed said this in Bauchi at the occasion of the “Naija Youth Talk”, Organised by the Bauchi Field Office of the United Nations Children Fund (UNICEF).

An Appeal Court sitting in Calabar, Cross River State, has ordered a rerun election in Akwa Ibom north-west senatorial district. Godswill Akpabio, a former governor of the state had contested alongside Chris Ekpeyong, a former deputy governor of the state, in February. The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) had declared Ekpeyong of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), winner of the election. Akpabio later filed a petition against Ekpeyong’s victory at the tribunal, alleging that it was marred by irregularities.

Dino Melaye, candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Kogi west senatorial district rerun election, has revealed that he is better than Yahaya Bello, governor of the state in bed. Melaye said this during one of his campaign rally in the state. The lawmaker was sacked recently by an appeal court, which ordered a fresh election in the senatorial district.

The kidnappers of Abdu Tela, have also abducted his son, Sa’adu Abdu (aka Karshen Alewa Kasa), who took ransom money to them for his father’s release. According to reports, the kidnappers of Abdu Tela, an elderly man from Dayi town in Katsina State, had demanded N10m, but Sa’adu, who was accompanied by two of his friends, went with N4m to pay them at a location in a forest.

Popular social media evangelist, Reno Omokri has taken to his social media page to shake a serious table about faith. The activist pointed out that praying to God for work is not faith as people portray it to be, rather a sign of laziness. The activist who advised celebrities to invest their earnings recently pointed out that a lot of people are too lazy for God to bless.

Human rights activist and lawyer, Femi Falana, has accused President Muhammadu Buhari of working on a third term agenda behind the closed door. Speaking with journalists on Saturday, the combative human right activist went on to list some of the moves which buttress his assertion as alleged stifling of free speech, a crackdown on the media, including the new media, disobedience of court order among others.

A Las-Vegas hotel cleaner simply identified as ‘Jane’ has won a child support battle of two million dollars(700 Million Naira) off a young millionaire whom she never slept with but has a baby for. Narrating how it was possible during the court hearing, Jane said she stole the millionaire’s used condom from the garbage can in his hotel room after seeing his bank statement in his room during room service.

The Nassarawa state command of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) has arrested one Ayuba John, a father of 23 children while trying to sell off one of his children, Solomon, for N5m. According to reports, Ayuba is said to be married to five wives and confessed to attempting to sell the child to boost his financial status.

The National Youths Service Corps (NYSC) in Ebonyi state has sent two female corps members away from its orientation camp over their refusal to wear trousers which is part of the scheme kit. Ngozi Ukwuoma, the state NYSC spokesperson, made this known in a statement released on Saturday. The dismissed corps members dismissed from the ongoing 3-week orientation course for the 2019 Batch C Stream 1 were identified as Okafor Love Obianuju (EB/19C/0523) and Odji Oritsetsolaye (EB/19C/0530).

