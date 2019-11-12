Nigerian Newspaper Headlines Today: 12th November 2019

These are our newspaper headlines today; Tuesday, November 12th

Dino Melaye, candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Kogi west senatorial district rerun election, has revealed that he is better than Yahaya Bello, governor of the state in bed. Melaye said this during one of his campaign rally in the state. The lawmaker was sacked recently by an appeal court, which ordered a fresh election in the senatorial district.

The National Youths Service Corps (NYSC) in Ebonyi state has sent two female corps members away from its orientation camp over their refusal to wear trousers which is part of the scheme kit. Ngozi Ukwuoma, the state NYSC spokesperson, made this known in a statement released on Saturday. The dismissed corps members dismissed from the ongoing 3-week orientation course for the 2019 Batch C Stream 1 were identified as Okafor Love Obianuju (EB/19C/0523) and Odji Oritsetsolaye (EB/19C/0530).

The kidnappers of Abdu Tela, have also abducted his son, Sa’adu Abdu (aka Karshen Alewa Kasa), who took ransom money to them for his father’s release. According to reports, the kidnappers of Abdu Tela, an elderly man from Dayi town in Katsina State, had demanded N10m, but Sa’adu, who was accompanied by two of his friends, went with N4m to pay them at a location in a forest. Daily Trust reports the kidnappers had before then, agreed for the money to be taken to a place around Safana town for the exchange.

The Ogun state Police Command have arrested four farmers who allegedly plant cannabis sativa and 42 bags suspected to be weeds were recovered from them. The suspects were identified as 19-year-old James Tiva, Anayor Okechukwu (25 years), John Chidi (32 years) and Felix Tehemeh (20 years). Police say the arrest was done after a tip-off received by the Divisional Police headquarters in Ijebu Igbo. The report said, some cannabis farmers who had just harvested their products were passing through the town with the weeds when they caught.

Billionaire businessman, Femi Otedola, has donated N5 billion to support Save the Children’s intervention in the north-east.‘Save the Children’ is a United Kingdom-based charity that has been in existence for a 100 yeas. Otedola’s donation is no doubt the largest individual donation to charity in Nigeria’s history.

Babatunde Fashola, minister of works and housing, says his comment on roads in the country was misconstrued. Last week, Fashola, a former governor of Lagos state had drawn criticisms from various Nigerians after he told state house correspondents that roads in the country were not as bad as they are portrayed. However, while speaking in Ilara- Mokin, Ifedore local government area of Ondo state, Fashola who had gone to inaugurate some roads financed by Michael Ade-Ojo, chairman, Toyota Nigeria Limited, said he is very aware of the situation of roads across the country.

Nigerian disc jockey, Florence Otedola popularly known as DJ Cuppy, says her wedding ceremony would be less stressful while addressing her father, Femi Otedola at the very first-ever Gold Gala for Cuppy Foundation. The charity event held in Abuja to raise funds for the advancement of children-related humanitarian causes in north-eastern Nigeria.

A petroleum tanker loaded with 33,000 litres Premium Motor Spirit, PMS, burst into flames at the entrance of Gowon Estate, Ipaja Road, Alimosho, Lagos in the early hours of Monday. The incident which reportedly occurred at about 6.30 am, saw men of the Lagos State Fire Service and the State Emergency Management Agency, LASEMA battling to put out the fire.

Former governor of Gombe State, Ibrahim Dankwambo has berated the ruling All Progressives Congress(APC) for urging Nigerians in Kogi state, to votes its candidate, Gov Yahaya Bello owing over 30 months salaries. Yahaya Bello, according to the former Gombe governor, owes workers over 30 months’ salaries despite bailout funds yet wants people in Bayelsa state to vote out the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, that has performed excellently well and doesn’t owe workers salaries.

