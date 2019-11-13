Nigerian Newspaper Headlines Today: 13th November 2019

The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Oyo State has hailed the ruling of a Court of Appeal sitting in Ibadan, for setting aside the judgement of the election petition tribunal. In a statement signed by its Assistant Publicity Secretary, Ayobami Adejumo which was made available to newsmen on Monday in Ibadan, the party said that “the good people of the state would still have to wait for the final adjudication on the case.” According to reports, the APC was reacting to a verdict of the Appellate Court given on Monday in a case between its governorship candidate, Adebayo Adelabu and PDP’s Seyi Makinde.

The Director-general of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), Shuaibu Ibrahim, says the scheme’s dress code has not changed from a pair of khaki trousers and shirt. The NYSC DG was reacting to a recent controversy on the dress code for corps members which led to two female members of the corps being de-kitted and sent home. In a statement issued on Monday by Adenike Adeyemi, NYSC’s director of press and public relations, Ibrahim advised corps members to always the obey dress code.

A pastor with the Living Faith Church Worldwide, aka Winners’ Chapel, in Maiduguri, Borno state, Moses Oyeleke has narrated how he spent 7 months in Boko Haram captivity. The pastor was reportedly kidnapped by the terrorists alongside his assistant, Abraham Amuta, a National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) member, along Chibok road in Borno, on March 13, 2019. The pastor and his assistant were members of a committee set up by the church to distribute relief materials to internally displaced persons (IDPs) and were abducted while engaging with the IDPs.

Senator Dino Melaye of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP has raised the alarm that operatives of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad(SARS) have left Lokoja, the Kogi state capital to plant arms in his Aiyetoro home. The lawmaker, who said a few days ago that he is aware of every gang up against him, made the allegation via his Twitter handle on Tuesday. According to Melaye, he has planted cameras everywhere and anyone who tries to implicate him will be exposed.

The Inspector-General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, the Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Mahmood Yakubu, National Commissioners of the INEC including other dignitaries were on Tuesday teargassed at stakeholders’ meeting/signing of peace accord among political parties and candidates in Kogi state.

The Former chairman of Peugeot Automobile Nigeria Limited (PAN), Alhaji Sani Dauda, aka ASD, has been arrested alongside two others for allegedly giving Nasiba, his daughter out in marriage.

According to reports, Nasiba’s estranged husband may have insisted on the arrest. Those arrested with ASD are the judge of Magajingari Sharia court in Kaduna North local government area, Murtala Nasir who carried out the marriage which held on Saturday, November 9, 2019, and Shehu Dauda, one of the sons of Alhaji Sani Dauda.

The rescued inmate Hassana was said to be held prisoner by her elder brother, Lawal Saleh, in the room where she has been urinating, defecating and eating for two years. Daily Trust reports that the police had to use a big metal to break one of the padlocks used to lock her room, which was in complete darkness.

Femi Fani-Kayode, a member of the opposition People’s Democratic Party, PDP has criticised those who took to social media to insult Mamman Daura, nephew of President Muhammadu Buhari and alleged head of presidential cabal. A video had emerged of Daura celebrating his 80th birthday with his family in London and some Nigerians had used the medium to insult him.