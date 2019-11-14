Nigerian Newspaper Headlines Today: 14th November 2019

These are our newspaper headlines today; Thursday, 14th, November

The Edo state chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has suspended Adams Oshiomhole, the national chairman of the party. This development, according to Anselm Ojezua, chairman of APC in the state, is because of the role Oshiomhole played in the crisis rocking the party in Edo state. According to the party chairman in the state, the national chairman was suspended after a vote of no confidence was passed on him by the chairmen of the APC in the 18 local government areas (LGAs) of the state.

The Senate has approved the sum of N10 billion for Kogi state as a refund for projects executed on behalf of the federal government by the Kogi state government.

Last month, President Muhammadu Buhari had requested via a letter which was read on the floor of the Senate by Senate President Ahmad Lawan, that the said fund be released to Kogi state government. Clifford Ordia, chairman of the Senate committee on local and foreign debts, while presenting his report on…

Bashir Mohammed, a witness at a federal high court in Lagos has said that Abdullahi Babalele, son-in-law of Atiku Abubakar, former vice-president, gave Olusegun Obasanjo $140,000.

Mohammed, who was the first witness presented by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), said this on Tuesday.While being led in evidence by Rotimi Oyedepo, EFCC prosecutor, Mohammed who described himself as Babalele’s close friend recounted how he delivered the money to the former president at his residence in Abeokuta.

The United States says it will monitor the governorship election in Bayelsa state closely, and would consider consequences for violators of electoral rules.

This was made known by Claire Pierangelo, US consul general in Nigeria, during a press briefing in Lagos, on Wednesday.Pierangelo said, “We are going to consider what consequences we are going to impose. As friend of Nigeria and its people, we will follow the election…

Edo State Governor Obaseki

Godwin Obaseki, has been suspended by Edo Peoples Movement, a faction of the All Progressives Congress (APC). Patrick Ikahriale, a chieftain of the party, made the announcement while briefing journalists after a meeting of leaders and members of the party which held at the residence of Charles Airhiavbere, a governorship aspirant.

Governors of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) have asked the party’s National Chairman, Adams Oshiomhole, to either resign or convene a meeting of National Executive Committee (NEC) to resolve all challenges.

The governors, who spoke under the aegis of Progressives Governors Forum (PGF), made this known in a statement via NGF Director General, Salihu Mohammed Lukman, on Wednesday, titled “APC and Our Inconceivable Organisational Challenges: Urgent Call to Our Leaders”.

Adams Oshiomhole, national chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), has said Seriake Dickson, governor of Bayelsa, is in a state of panic over the defeat his candidate will get in the governorship election holding on Saturday.

The APC national chairman said this during the party’s rally in support of its candidate for the election, David Lyon, at the Oxbow Lake Pavilion in Yenagoa, on Tuesday.

With just a few days to the much anticipated Bayelsa and Kogi gubernatorial poll, popular cleric, Prophet Jeremiah Fufeyin has dropped his prediction.Recall that the cleric predicted the 2019 presidential poll would be postponed,

Well, he has hinted that the two gubernatorial polls would end up in a court process.

The Department of State Services (DSS) has said that it is ready to release Omoyele Sowore, convener of RevolutionNow Movement who has been in detention since August 3. The SaharaReporters publisher has remained in the custody even though he has been granted bail by a federal high court in Abuja and fulfilled all bail conditions.

Wole Soyinka, Nobel Laureate, says the Department of State Services(DSS) has become increasingly fascistic over its refusal to obey a court order for Omoyele Sowore’s release. Despite saying it has received an order to release the #RevolutionNow convener, the security agency has refused to release him, even though it said initially that no one had come forward to receive Sowore.

Protesters besieged the DSS headquarters on Tuesday to demand Sowore’s release but were shot at by operatives of the agency

Two policemen were shot dead along the Otuogidi community in Ogbia local government area of Bayelsa state on Tuesday. According to reports, the riffles of the deceased officers were carted away by the suspects, stirring tension in the state, where the governorship election will hold on Saturday.

Thursday, 14th, November