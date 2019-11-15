Nigerian Newspaper Headlines Today: 15th November 2019

Femi Falana, Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), says the Director-General of the Department of State Services (DSS), Yusuf Bichi, has stopped taking his calls over Omoyele Sowore’s matter.

Falana disclosed this while responding to a statement issued by Peter Afunanya, spokesman of the DSS, who accused him(Falana) of playing to the gallery rather than reaching Bichi.

Sani Dauda, a former chairman of Peugeot Automobile Nigeria, Limited, has been released after he was arrested for giving his daughter out in marriage ‘illegally’. Dauda was released following an order from the Kaduna state high court, where the case is being heard.

ML Muhammed, the judge, granted Dauda bail and two others arrested with him. In a suit with number KDH/KAD/982/2019, Dauda asked the court to restrain the IGP from detaining him or arresting his daughter.