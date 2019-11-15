Nigerian Newspaper Headlines Today: 15th November 2019

DSS DG Has Stopped Taking My Calls Over Sowore’s Matter – Falana
Femi Falana, Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), says the Director-General of the Department of State Services (DSS), Yusuf Bichi, has stopped taking his calls over Omoyele Sowore’s matter.
Falana disclosed this while responding to a statement issued by Peter Afunanya, spokesman of the DSS, who accused him(Falana) of playing to the gallery rather than reaching Bichi.
Police Release Former PAN Chairman, Sani Dauda Over Daughter’s Illegal Marriage
Sani Dauda, a former chairman of Peugeot Automobile Nigeria, Limited, has been released after he was arrested for giving his daughter out in marriage ‘illegally’. Dauda was released following an order from the Kaduna state high court, where the case is being heard.
ML Muhammed, the judge, granted Dauda bail and two others arrested with him. In a suit with number KDH/KAD/982/2019, Dauda asked the court to restrain the IGP from detaining him or arresting his daughter.
Calabar Village Head Jumps Into Grave To Stop Burial Of Couple
A village Head in Ikot Uduak community, Calabar Municipal local government area of Cross River State has allegedly jumped into graves being dug for a couple in the village, in an attempt to stop their burial.According to Daily Post, the Village Head, Her Highness Efio-Awan Asuquo Asibon has said the deceased couple, Mr and Mrs Ekpe Okon Edet will not be buried in the community because they are non-indigenes.
Abuja Communities Where Twins, Albinos, Triplets Are Killed
67 communities in five Area Councils of the Federal Capital Territory, FCT, Abuja, have been involved in the killing of twins, Vanguard reports. Owanbi and Chakumi in Gwalgwalada Area Council; Makana and Dudu in Abuja Municipal Area Council, AMAC; Gulida and Zuhi in Abaji Area Council; Kehi in Kuje Area Council, are some of the communities involved in this gruesome act.
According to reports, children who are twin, triplet, albinos, deformed, grew the upper teeth first, and children whose mothers died during delivery are not spared these communities.
Bayelsa Guber: APC Has No Candidate As Court Sacks Lyon
David Lyon, governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Bayelsa state has been disqualified by a federal high court sitting in Abuja. Inyang Ekwo, the presiding judge, nullified Lyon’s nomination as the party’s flag bearer in the election holding on November 16th over failure to field a qualified deputy governorship candidate in the election.
The court order which was issued on Wednesday also restricted the APC from fielding any other governorship or deputy governorship candidate for the poll.
Fani Kayode Reacts As Biodun Fatoyinbo Wins In Court
Fani Kayode, former minister for aviation, has reacted to the court judgment which exonerated pastor Biodun Fatoyinbo over the rape allegation levied against him by Busola, wife of singer Timi Dakolo.
Fani Kayode, in his reaction via his Twitter handle, said the judgment is a shame on the accuser of the controversial pastor and all that mocked him when the news filtered in.
APC Will Participate In Bayelsa Guber Election, Appeal Court Rules
The All Progressive Congress(APC) has got a major boost ahead of the Bayelsa gubernatorial poll scheduled for November 16th as a court of Appeal sitting in Abuja has upturned a federal high court in Yenagoa which disqualified the All Progressives Congress (APC) from Saturday’s gubernatorial election in Bayelsa state.
The high court had annular the primary election that produced David Lyon, APC candidate for the state and equally asked INEC to deregister him.
I Raised Money For Oshiomhole’s Governorship Ambition – Gov Obaseki
Edo state governor, Godwin Obaseki, has slammed supporters of his predecessor, Adams Oshiomhole, for saying he became governor through the aid of the former labour union. Speaking during a meeting organised by members of the All Progressive Congress(APC), Obaseki further stated that only God can claim responsibility for his emergence as governor.
“I am not an ungrateful person. No one made me governor. I became governor by God’s grace, with the support of many other people. If God had said I would not be governor, no way would I have been a governor. It is wrong for someone to say he made me governor.
Why Busola Dakolo Lost Her Case Against Fatoyinbo – Segalink
Segun Awosanya a.k.a Segalink has spoken on the recent update on Busola Dakolo’s case rape allegation against Pastor Biodun Fatoyinbo which saw the case being thrown out, Segalinks has now confirmed that Bsuola lost the court case against the Commonwealth of Zion Assembly (COZA) founder.