Nigerian Newspaper Headlines Today: 17th November 2019

Ayodele Fayose, the former governor of Ekiti state has asked Nigerians to hold Yahaya Bello, governor of Kogi state responsible for attack on anyone during the ongoing governorship election in Kogi state.

The former governor said this in a tweet on Friday, stressing that the attack on Natasha Akpoti, the SDP governorship candidate in the Kogi election should be a pointer as to who to hold responsible for an attack during the election.

Governor Seriake Dickson has called on the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to cancel the election in parts of the state where the exercise was characterised by brigandage, hijacking of electoral materials and personnel.

He particularly called for outright cancellation of the exercise in Nembe and Southern Ijaw Local Governments over electoral violence.

Seriake Dickson, governor of Bayelsa, has described the ongoing governorship election in the state as a sad commentary on Nigeria’s democracy.The governor said this on Saturday after casting his vote at ward 2, polling unit 5, Tori-Orua in Sagbama local government area of the state.” Today is a sad commentary on our nation’s democracy, ” he said.

Ibrahim Dankwambo, the former governor of Gombe state, has accused the ruling All Progressive Congress(APC) of being behind the pre-election violence and killing in Kogi and Bayelsa state.

Dankwambo who is a staunch Peoples Democratic Party(PDP) member made the accusation via his Twitter handle on Friday, November 15th.

Former President Goodluck Jonathan has asked the youths in the country to begin to blame themselves and not old people.Jonathan said this while reacting to the delayed voting exercise at his polling unit, adding that it is an indictment of the Independent National Electoral Commission(INEC). The former president said this while addressing journalists after he and his wife, Patience cast their vote in the Bayelsa governorship election at ward 8, polling unit 39, Otuoke, Ogbia local government area of the state.

Incumbent governor, Yahaya Bello took a landslide victory at his polling unit to surge into an early lead at the polls.

The incumbent defeated his closest rivals, Musa Wada of the PDP and Natasha Akpoti of SDP, in his polling unit

President Muhammadu Buhari is back in the Abuja after spending two weeks in London, United Kingdom for a private visit.

The presidency made this known on Friday night via it’s official Twitter handle.

Although police had warned those intending to snatch ballot boxes in the ongoing Kogi and Bayelsa governorship elections to retreat, there are reports that some thugs have begun snatching ballot boxes in Dino Melaye’s polling units.

The hoodlums were said to have and chased away voters at PU 004, Ayetoro ward 1 in Ijumu local government area of Kogi state, were Melaye had earlier cast his vote.

Toyin Saraki, wife of former Senate president, Bukola Saraki has reacted to some jabs that were hauled at her on Friday by Reno Omokri, former aide to ex-president, Goodluck Jonathan.