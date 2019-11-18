Nigerian Newspaper Headlines Today: 18th November 2019

Incumbent Kogi State Governor and candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Alhaji Yahaya Bello, is leading with a very wide margin going by results announced so far by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

Governor Bello is ahead of the other 23 candidates with over 200, 000 votes margin in 14 out of the 21 local government areas where results have been officially announced. Bello got a total of 333,212 votes, followed distantly by Musa Wada of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) with 101,469 votes.

General Charles Airhavbere, a former Edo State governorship candidate has explained why a faction of the All Progressives Congress, APC is at war with governor Godwin Obaseki.

According to the APC chieftain said the governor has “refused to listen to voice of reason’’ while speaking in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Benin, on Sunday.

He described Obaseki as one who lacked interpersonal skills needed to make the difference in the exalted office.

The Independent National Electoral

Commission, INEC, has declared 30 of its staff who took part in the Kogi State governorship election on Saturday, missing.

Immediate past Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, Prof Attahiru Jega has said the electoral process across Africa has failed to entrench good governance in Africa.

Jega stated this on Thursday at the University of Ibadan, UI, while delivering 2019 Convocation Lecture titled, “Towards Credible Electoral Process and Sustainable Political Systems in Nigeria: What role for Universities.

Governor Seriake Dickson has called on the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to cancel the election in parts of the state where the exercise was characterised by brigandage, hijacking of electoral materials and personnel.

The governor made this statement after he voted in his Sagbama polling unit.

Governor of Bauchi State and Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) campaign council in Bayelsa State, Bala Mohammed, and the PDP candidate in the 2019 state governorship

contest, Senator Douye Diri, has accused the Nigerian Army of joining forces with the All Progressives Congress (APC) to rig results in Saturday’s election.

According to them, Major General Jamil Sarham, who is supposed to be on transfer to the Nigerian Defence Academy has been the mastermind of orchestrated plot to rob the PDP of imminent victory. The Bauchi governor said “Ordinarily, if this is a law-abiding country, the APC is not supposed to be on the ballot. That party has no candidate in this election as far as we are concerned.

The Nigeria Civil Society Situation Room has urged the Independent National

Electoral Commission (INEC) to cancel the governorship and senatorial elections in Kogi State which held on Saturday.

The Situation Room described the governorship election in Bayelsa State as being nothing to write home about.

Addressing a press conference in Abuja on the conduct of the Bayelsa and Kogi elections, the Convener of the Civil Society Situation Room, Clement Nwankwo, said the elections were a great setback to Nigeria’s electoral democracy.

The All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship candidate, David Lyon is set to become the winner of the Bayelsa State gubernatorial election.

Former lawmaker, Senator Dino Melaye has lamented bitterly over the result of the Kogi West senatorial re-run election.

Going by the results announced by INEC so far in Kogi, Senator Dino Melaye may not win the rerun of the senatorial election between him and Smart Adeyemi of the All Progressive Congress, (APC)

The candidate of Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Musa Wada has rejected the result of Saturday’s Kogi gubernatorial election.

Speaking with journalists, the PDP candidate said that the election results being announced by INEC was a representation of what happened in the field.

According to him, he would head to the tribunal to challenge the outcome of the poll, stressing that result from all the local governments have been rewritten.