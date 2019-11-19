Nigerian Newspaper Headlines Today: 19th November 2019

These are our newspaper headlines today; Tuesday, 19th November.

Former President Goodluck Jonathan on Sunday played host to two governors of the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC) at his residence in Otuoke, Bayelsa state. The APC governors, Abubakar Badaru of Jigawa state and Atiku Bagudu of Kebbi state were in the state to ensure that the state is delivered to the party. Badaru is the chairman of the APC campaign council for the Bayelsa governorship election, while Bagudu is also on the campaign. Badaru is the chairman of the APC campaign council for the Bayelsa governorship election, while Bagudu is also on the campaign.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has declared the Kogi west senatorial rerun election inconclusive. This was announced by Olayinde Lawal, the returning officer, on Sunday night. According to Lawal, the number of cancelled votes is higher than the margin between Smart Adeyemi, candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), and Dino Melaye of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP). He announced that Adeyemi polled a total of 80,118 votes, while Melaye got 59,548 votes. leaving a margin of 20,570 while 43,127 votes were cancelled.

Kingsley Moghalu, a former presidential candidate says Nigeria has no democracy going by the conduct of the Kogi and Bayelsa states elections. According to Moghalu, Nigerians should not deceive themselves that they have democracy, until fundamental electoral reforms are done. He also advocated digital/electronic voting and an overhaul of the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC.

Yahaya Bello, candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), has been reelected as the governor of Kogi state. The incumbent governor polled 406,222 votes to defeat his closest rivals, Musa Wada of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) who polled 189,704, and Natasha Akpoti of the Social Democratic Party (SDP), who got 9,482.

The All Progressive Congress(APC) has shared that former President Goodluck Jonathan‘s action shows that he is pleased with the take over of his state by their party during the November 16 governorship poll in the state. This was made known by Atiku Bagudu, the governor of Niger state, who spoke with journalists shortly after visiting the ex-president in Bayelsa.

Adams Oshiomhole, national chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), says President Muhammadu Buhari now has a brand new baby boy following the emergence of David Lyon as the new governor of Bayelsa state. The former labour leader made the comment while presenting the new governor to president Muhammadu Buhari at the Aso Villa, Abuja, on Monday.

Following the now-viral news that ex-president Goodluck Jonathan received some APC leaders led by Timipre Silva(minister of state for petroleum) on Monday after APC won the governorship poll which took place in the state on Saturday, the former president has spoken. Speaking with newsmen shortly after he received the delegates, he stated that as a former president and a former governor of the state, he remains a father to all adding that his doors are always open to all citizens irrespective of political affinity.

Following the landslide victory recorded by the All Progressive Congress(APC), in the Bayelsa gubernatorial poll which held on Saturday, 16th November, some leaders of the party visited ex-president Goodluck Jonathan at his Bayelsa base on Monday, 18th November. Speaking with journalists shortly after the visit, Timipre Silva(minister of state for petroleum) who led the delegation said the party leadership decided to visit the ex-president so as to garner his support for David Lyon(the governor elected for the state).

Olusegun Obasanjo, the former president of Nigeria, has stated that if Jesus Christ were to be in Nigeria today, he would never have kept quiet at the happenings around the country. Speaking at the 64th annual national convention of the Foursquare Gospel Church held at the church campground on the Lagos -Ibadan Expressway, Ajebo, Ogun State, he further calls on clerics around the country to speak up and not demand more from those in power.

Those were our newspaper headlines today; Tuesday, 19th November.