Nigerian Newspaper Headlines Today: 1st November 2019

Buba Galadima, President Muhammadu Buhari’s ally has said that Nigerian across the country would have been in serious jubilation if the supreme court had upheld Atiku Abubakar’s appeal. An appeal filed by Abubakar, the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) was on Wednesday dismissed by the apex court for lacking merit.

Speaking on Channels Television’s Politics Today on Wednesday, Galadima said the opposition party would like to know how the apex court arrived at its decision.

Femi Fani-Kayode, a former Nigerian minister of aviation and member of the opposition People’s Democratic Party, PDP, has reacted to the loss of their presidential candidate at the Supreme court. The apex court on Wednesday dismissed the appeal of the PDP and Atiku to upturn the victory of President Muhammadu Buhari in the February 23rd, 2019, presidential election.

Acting Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Ibrahim Magu, has revealed that mothers of internet scammers in Lagos have formed an association. Magu said this at the ongoing EFCC stakeholders conference against cybercrime fraudsters in Lagos. It was also revealed that the Lagos Office had made 300 cybercrime-related arrests since January and had secured 200 convictions.

President Muhammadu Buhari in his reaction to his victory at the supreme court, has told Atiku Abubakar, presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), that the matter has been put to rest.The supreme court on Wednesday dismissed Atiku’s appeal against Buhari’s victory in the last presidential election. In a statement by Garba Shehu, Buhari’s spokesman, Buhari said the former vice president must move on.

Bola Ahmed Tinubu, a national leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), has hailed the Supreme Court judgement that upheld President Muhammadu Buhari’s election victory.

The former Lagos state governor also extends an invitation to Buhari’s rival, Atiku Abubakar to join the All Progressives Congress (APC) in moving the nation forward.

Governor David Umahi of Ebonyi state has sacked Ndubuisi Itumo, his technical assistant on social media, for allegedly misinforming the public. This was disclosed in a statement by Ugbala Igwe, secretary to the state government. According to the statement, Itumo posted details of the governor’s trip on social media without clearance from his superiors.

Nnamdi Kanu, leader of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), has said that he is ready to face trial in Nigeria as long his safety is guaranteed by the court. Kanu said this while speaking via his counsel on Thursday, at the federal high court in Abuja. Kanu’s counsel, Ejiofor told the court that they had filed an application to restore the IPOB leader’s bail so he could continue his trial.

Former minister of aviation, Femi Fani-Kayode has responded to the National Chairman of APC, Adams Oshiomole, who expressed that former president, Olusegun Obasanjo travelled more than President Buhari. Although not disputing the claims that his former boss travelled a lot, the former minister expressed that Obasanjo travelled for the progress of Nigeria. He expressed that President Buhari’s travels are not for the progress of the nation but for personal reasons.

Senator Shehu Sani has expressed that Nigerians are not concerned with the quality of being sold in Nigerian markets. This is coming following the mixed reactions that trailed the decision of the federal government to close Nigeria borders, which has led to an increase in the price of food commodities. The former lawmaker expressed that when people are hungry they don’t care whether the food is good, all they want is to eat.

Governor Ganduje Proposes Death Sentence For Kidnappers

Abdullahi Ganduje, governor of Kano state, has said that the kidnappers of nine children in Kano, will face the death penalty. Information Nigeria recalls that suspected kidnappers had abducted some children in Kano and sold off to childless women in Onitsha, Anambra state.

However, the Kano state governor on Thursday inaugurated a 16-man panel to probe the kidnap and directed the ministry of justice to immediately amend the penal code on kidnapping to death penalty.