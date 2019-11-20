Nigerian Newspaper Headlines Today: 20th November 2019

Buhari Now Has A Brand New Baby Boy: Oshiomhole

Adams Oshiomhole, national chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), says President Muhammadu Buhari now has a brand new baby boy following the emergence of David Lyon as the new governor of Bayelsa state.

The former labour leader made the comment while presenting the new governor to president Muhammadu Buhari at the Aso Villa, Abuja, on Monday.

Buhari Honours Airport Cleaner Who Returned Millions Of Naira, Others

President Muhammadu Buhari has honoured Mrs Josephine Ugwu, the airport cleaner who had on two occasions returned millions of naira left at the toilet by airport users.

The President presented her with an ICPC Integrity Award alongside Bashir Abubakar, an Asst Comptroller-General of Customs, who rejected a bribe of $412,000 per container offered him by drug traffickers seeking to bring 40 containers of Tramadol into the country.

Buhari made this known via his official Twitter handle on Tuesday, saying;

Why Sowore Is Still In Detention: DSS

The Department of State Services (DSS) has said it will not release Omoyele Sowore, convener of #RevolutionNow Movement to a mob.

Peter Afunanya, DSS spokesman, disclosed this on Tuesday while addressing journalists at the agency’s headquarters in Abuja.

He said, “Sowore was granted bail and we say that he is in our custody. Do we bring Sowore out to the gate and ask him to go?’ What if Sowore was going on the road and he was knocked down by a car?

Reno Omokri: Nigerians Are Ungrateful, They Deserve Buhari’s Govt

Reno Omokri, former aide to ex-president to Goodluck Jonathan has given reasons he has been silent on the outcome of Kogi election.

Omokri on Monday announced that his silence was as a result of the attitude of Nigerians towards him and the likes of Femi Fani-Kayode and Dino Melaye.

Children Of Politicians Don’t Defend Their Parents: Deji Adeyanju

Popular human rights activist, Deji Adeyanju has taken to his Twitter handle once again to urge Nigerians to desist from defending politicians.

This is coming less than a day after the popular activist urged Nigerians to stop the act of defending politicians and political parties.

Kogi Election Claimed 16 Lives, Says Dino Melaye

Dino Melaye has stated that no election took place in Kogi state on Saturday, 16th November, adding that what was witnessed was a civil war that claimed 16 lives.

Speaking via his Twitter handle, the senator added that he would definitely report Yahaya Bello(the governor of the state), and some other APC chieftain in the state to the International body.

PDP’s Loss In Bayelsa Was Self-Inflicted: Fani-Kayode

Former minister of aviation, Femi Fani-Kayode has taken to his social media page to lament on the performance of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) during the November 16 gubernatorial election in Bayelsa State.

For the first time in the history of Bayelsa State, another party asides the PDP won the governorship election.

Goodluck Jonathan Remains Committed To PDP: Reno Omokri

Reno Omokri, a former media aide to ex-president, Goodluck Jonathan has come out to defend his boss in the face of criticisms from members of the Peoples Democratic Party.

The former President has been accused of working against the party which ultimately led to the surprise loss PDP suffered over the weekend in Bayelsa State.

How Nigerian Man Masterminded $1m Scam From Kirikiri

Olusegun Aroke, an inmate of Kirikiri maximum prison in Lagos, who was already set in 24 years jail term for internet fraud has been sentenced to 12 years in prison over a $1 million scam he orchestrated from prison.

According to the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Aroke carried out the scam right from prison using a network of accomplices, some of them targets of fraud and money laundering investigation.

