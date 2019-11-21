Nigerian Newspaper Headlines Today: 21st November 2019

These are our newspaper headlines for today; Thursday, 21st November.

Samuel John Ikpeme, a teacher has been arrested by the Police for having sex with a 9-year-old boy in Calabar, Cross River State capital. Ikpeme was said to have been allegedly having anal sex with the boy (name withheld) for over a year. The victim is a pupil at the school at Parliamentary Road, in Calabar Municipality local government area, where the suspect teaches. According to reports, the victim started the school in April 2018, when his parents moved into Akai Efa, and few weeks after, the teacher started having anal sex with him.

Adamu Mohammed, Inspector-General of Police, Mohammed Adamu on Tuesday said the policemen alleged to have interrupted the Saturday’s governorship elections in Kogi and Bayelsa States were fake. Adamu, while speaking at the Presidential Villa, Abuja, with journalists after a meeting of service chiefs with President Muhammadu Buhari, said all security personnel for the two elections had “special identification tags”.

President Muhammadu Buhari on Wednesday signed an executive order to eliminate the practice of open defecation by 2025.The order, entitled “The Open Defecation-Free Nigeria by 2025 and Other Related Matters Order” was signed at the Federal Executive Council(FEC) meeting. According to Femi Adesina, special adviser to the president on media and publicity, in a statement, the executive order takes effect immediately. The order says that all public places must have accessible toilets and latrines within their premises.

Nigerian celebrities can’t keep calm as they have since taken to Twitter to celebrate their colleague, Burna Boy over his last feat. Burna Boy has just been nominated for the 62nd annual Grammys Award for Best World Music Album with his album, ‘African Giant’ to the delight Nigerians and Africans all over. Celebrities like Adekunle Gold, Teni, Banky W, Adesua Etomi- Wellington, Ayodeji Balogun Aka Wizkid and many more have taken to the microblogging platform to congratulate one of their own.

Governor of Kogi State, Yahaya Bello, Tuesday said reports of violence in the just concluded governorship election in the state is not enough to discredit the election. According to the governor, the election was free and fair despite reports by election observers. Bell was declared winner by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) after he polled 406,222 votes to defeat Musa Wada of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), who scored 189,704 votes.

The ruling All Progressives Congress APC has condemned the burning to death, a woman leader of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) woman leader, Salome Abuh in Kogi state. The ruling party also condemned the destruction of property in the state In a statement by its National Publicity Secretary, Mallam Lanre Issa-Onilu, the party condoled with the family of the deceased and others affected by the post-election violence.

The management of Babcock University has released a statement concerning the leaked sex tape involving two of its former students. In a video that sparked reaction on social media on Wednesday, a male and female student of the missionary school were seen having sex in a hospital. In a statement issued on Wednesday evening, Joshua Suleiman, the varsity’s director, communication and marketing, said the persons involved in the sex tape have since been expelled.

Dino Melaye has shared via his Instagram page that he was at the Abuja headquarters of the Independent National Electoral Commission(INEC) earlier on Wednesday, 20th November, to tender his petition on election fraud. Dino Melaye was sacked as the lawmaker representing Kogi West Senatorial district by an appellate court with a new election fixed.

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo has stated that he is not afraid of death after all that God has done for him over the years. Speaking at a two-day interactive session of the Presidential Youth Mentorship Retreat held at the Youth Development Centre in Olusegun Obasanjo Presidential Library, Abeokuta, he added that his only concern over the years is to build leaders of Africa through the youths.

Those were our newspaper headlines for today; Thursday, 21st November.