Nigerian Newspaper Headlines Today: 22nd November 2019

Only Corrupt Elites See No Good In Buhari’s Fight Against Corruption: Sagay
Prof Itse Sagay, chairman of the Presidential Advisory Committee Against Corruption (PACAC), says only corrupt elites see no good in the corruption war by the President Muhammadu Buhari administration. He said this while speaking on Wednesday in Abuja when he led members of the committee on a solidarity visit to the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).
Court Nullifies Creation Of Four Additional Emirates In Kano
A High Court sitting in Kano has nullified the appointment and creation of four additional Emirates in Kano State. The Presiding judge, Justice Usman Na’abba, in his ruling on Thursday said that due process was not followed in the creation of the Emirates.
President Muhammadu Buhari’s on new media, Ahmad Bashir has come under severe attack from some Nigerian Twitter users for congratulating Burna Boy on his Grammy nomination. Burna Boy had made headlines on Wednesday after reports emerged that he has been nominated for ‘World Best Album’ in the 2020 Grammy awards for his project, ‘African Giant’. The nomination has sent ripples across the Nigerian entertainment industry with Nigerians and Africans expressing their optimism that Burna would bring the award home.
‘You’re An Illiterate’ – Nigerians Blast Buhari’s Aide Over Grammartical Errors On Twitter
Nigerians have taken to Twitter to mock President Muhammadu Buhari and his aide on new media, Ahmad Bashir for congratulating former president, Goodluck Jonathan on his 62th birthday rather than 62nd. The former president turned 62 on Wednesday, and prominent Nigerians flooded his Twitter timeline with congratulatory messages, including Ahmad, on behalf of the President.
Bad Roads: I Pity People Traveling To East This Season – Phyno
Nigerian indigenous rapper, Phyno, has stated that he pities people traveling to the eastern part of Nigeria during this year’s festive season because of the deplorable state of the road. Speaking via his Twitter handle, he said not only are the roads bad, but the airport in Enugu has also been shut down for maintenance until further notice.
R.I.P: Bayelsa Governor-Elect, David Lyon, Murders English Grammar (Video)
David Lyon, the Bayelsa state governor-elect in the last poll, is definitely not all lover of good English if his recent press address is anything to go by. In the presentation which is currently making the rounds on social media, the grassroots politician was spotted muddling up his tenses while addressing the public.
Fundamental Problems Of Nigeria Can Not Be Solved By Political Parties: Fani Kayode
Femi Fani Kayode, a former minister for aviation, has stated that the fundamental problems of Nigeria can not be solved by political parties. Speaking via his Twitter handle, he explained that the problems can only be solved through the self-determination of the various ethnic groups living in the country.
Criminals Have Hijacked Nigeria: Tuface
Respected Nigerian singer, Tuface Idibia, has cried out that criminals have hijacked the country. Speaking via his official Twitter handle, he said the system in the country has become a total joke. He further explained that Nigerians have dedicated their time to ensure that nothing works in the country.
Miyetti Allah Congratulates Yahaya Bello On Election Victory
The Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria (MACBAN) has congratulated Governor Yahaya Bello on his victory in the just concluded governorship election in Kogi State. The state secretary of the organisation, Mr Mohammed Suleiman, said this in a statement issued in Lokoja on Thursday. Suleiman in his message, urged Bello to bring development to the state, in his second term, adding that he should invest in programmes and projects that would impact better the lives of the people.
Senate Approves Buhari’s Request To Increase VAT
The request by President Muhammadu Buhari to increase value-added tax (VAT) from 5 per cent to 7.5 per cent has been approved by the Nigerian senate. The request was approved by the Red Chamber after Solomon Olamilekan, chairman of the finance committee, presented a report on a bill entitled ‘Nigeria tax and fiscal law’. The federal executive council (FEC) had approved an increase in VAT and sent a bill to the national assembly for consent in September 2019.
