Nigerian Newspaper Headlines Today: 22nd November 2019

These are our newspaper headlines for today;Friday, 22nd November.

Prof Itse Sagay, chairman of the Presidential Advisory Committee Against Corruption (PACAC), says only corrupt elites see no good in the corruption war by the President Muhammadu Buhari administration. He said this while speaking on Wednesday in Abuja when he led members of the committee on a solidarity visit to the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

A High Court sitting in Kano has nullified the appointment and creation of four additional Emirates in Kano State. The Presiding judge, Justice Usman Na’abba, in his ruling on Thursday said that due process was not followed in the creation of the Emirates.

President Muhammadu Buhari’s on new media, Ahmad Bashir has come under severe attack from some Nigerian Twitter users for congratulating Burna Boy on his Grammy nomination. Burna Boy had made headlines on Wednesday after reports emerged that he has been nominated for ‘World Best Album’ in the 2020 Grammy awards for his project, ‘African Giant’. The nomination has sent ripples across the Nigerian entertainment industry with Nigerians and Africans expressing their optimism that Burna would bring the award home.

Nigerians have taken to Twitter to mock President Muhammadu Buhari and his aide on new media, Ahmad Bashir for congratulating former president, Goodluck Jonathan on his 62th birthday rather than 62nd. The former president turned 62 on Wednesday, and prominent Nigerians flooded his Twitter timeline with congratulatory messages, including Ahmad, on behalf of the President.

Nigerian indigenous rapper, Phyno, has stated that he pities people traveling to the eastern part of Nigeria during this year’s festive season because of the deplorable state of the road. Speaking via his Twitter handle, he said not only are the roads bad, but the airport in Enugu has also been shut down for maintenance until further notice.

Those were our newspaper headlines for today;Friday, 22nd November.