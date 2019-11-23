Nigerian Newspaper Headlines Today: 23rd November 2019

These are our newspaper headlines for today; Saturday, 23rd, November.

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) says it has no issues with former President Goodluck Jonathan over the party’s defeat in the just concluded Bayelsa governorship election. This was made known by Kola Ologbondiyan, PDP national publicity secretary, during an interview with journalists after a meeting of the party’s national working committee (NWC) in Abuja, on Wednesday. There have been several speculations that the ex-president may face disciplinary action over allegations that he supported David Lyon, the candidate of the APC, in the election but Ologbodiyan dismissed such speculations.

The request by President Muhammadu Buhari to increase value-added tax (VAT) from 5 per cent to 7.5 per cent has been approved by the Nigerian senate. The request was approved by the Red Chamber after Solomon Olamilekan, chairman of the finance committee, presented a report on a bill entitled ‘Nigeria tax and fiscal law’. The federal executive council (FEC) had approved an increase in VAT and sent a bill to the national assembly for consent in September 2019.

Lagos, the commercial hub of West Africa, Nigeria’s most congested city and like most will like to describe it, the city that never sleeps. If you can live and survive in Lagos, you can live and survive anywhere in the world. The beauty of Lagos isn’t just in its architecture, or how the city combines business and entertainment effortlessly or the tall rising buildings or bridges kiss crossing, its magnificent cuisines, restaurants, malls, relaxation centres but in its diversity — It is its ability to accommodate all and sundry and still flourish.

The National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) has provided the sum of N26 million to replace the amputated limbs of a corps member living in Kano state. This was disclosed by Ladan Baba, the Kano state NYSC coordinator, while speaking with journalists on Wednesday, during a visit to Nuruddeen Tahir, the corps member, at his family house in Gwarzo local government area of the state.

A group, known as ‘Save Nigeria Movement’, has taken to the streets of Abuja to protest against Femi Falana(SAN), to stop blackmailing the judiciary and intimidating security agencies. The group led by Solomon Semaka held up banners which carried messages such as; “Falana stop blackmailing Nigerian military” and ”Falana enough is enough”.

Some protesters have stormed the national secretariat of the All Progressives Congress, APC, asking for the removal of Adams Oshiomhole, the national chairman of the party.The protesters were seen holding placards with inscriptions such as “Bye Bye Oshiomhole, ”Bye Bye bad leadership” and “Oshiomhole Must Go”. However, the protesters against the APC National chairman were attacked by some thugs who displayed banners in support of Oshiomhole.

President Muhammadu Buhari has stated that he would not be contesting for a third term in office because the constitution does not permit it adding that he is a respecter of the Nigerian constitution. Speaking during a meeting of the National Executive Committee (NEC) of the ruling APC at the party’s national secretariat in Abuja on Friday 22nd, November, he added aside his age, he would also not want to make a mistake.

The controversial social media bill has passed the second reading at Nigeria’s upper legislative chamber and Nigerians have continued to kick against it. According to many Nigerians, the bill, if passed into law, will gag free speech and cancel the participation of the people in governance and for this, shouldn’t be allowed to scale through. Many Nigerian entertainers are not sitting on the fence on this one, as they have raised their voices against the actualisation of the bill.

A policeman has landed himself in serious trouble after unknowing breaking an army officer’s head while allegedly seeking a bribe from the officer. According to reports, the policeman was in the company of his colleagues and as such the army officer had to hold him down while he awaited the arrival of his colleagues whom he had placed a distress call to.

Those were our newspaper headlines for today; Saturday, 23rd, November.